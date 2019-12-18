A YOUNG boy's kind-hearted gesture led to him helping homeless people in Pembrokeshire keep warm this Christmas.

Nine-year-old Charlie Wilson is a Roch School pupil who has additional learning needs.

Each week Charlie looks forward to an afternoon away from the school, with pupil support staff member Janet Brockbank, to experience life skills.

Several weeks ago, Janet and Charlie were in Haverfordwest town centre and Charlie noticed a young woman sitting on the cold, wet floor with a rug around her to keep warm.

Janet said: "As we chatted in the Old Bridge Café Charlie asked if he could buy a fruit scone. On the way back to the car park Charlie stopped by the young woman and reached over to her and gave her his fruit scone saying: 'I wanted it but I don’t need it'".

But that incident stuck with the youngster and during discussions with Janet about Christmas, Charlie said that he’d like to do more to help homeless people, especially at Christmas time.

Janet added; "He did his own research on his iPad and decided that he would like to visit PATH (Pembrokeshire Action For The Homeless) to ask if they would like any donations."

The pair visited PATH and were told they'd be delighted to receive donations of coats, scarves blankets etc. Charlie then sent an email to parents of pupils at Roch School asking for the donations.

On Thursday, December 12, Charlie and Janet took the donations received to PATH.

Janet said: "PATH told us that Charlie's donation was the largest that they have had this year.

"Myself and all of Roch School are very proud of Charlie and what he has achieved. We thought that it should be recognised throughout Pembrokeshire and beyond the fact that such a young boy should find it in his very kind heart to make life a little better for the homeless of Pembrokeshire especially at Christmas.

"Charlie you are a very special boy indeed."