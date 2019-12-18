WHO is to blame?

This is a question which Labour Party members must be asking themselves.

The Conservative Party was unpopular. It had created Free Schools; it had cut spending on the essential parts of the education system; schools were closing at lunchtime on Fridays because they did not have the money to continue; the National Health Service was underfunded; the energy and transport systems were being used as cash cows by foreign companies. However, they were prepared to end the Brexit fiasco.

Essentially, the Labour Party “shot itself in the foot”.

They were campaigning for a second referendum which implied they did not want to leave the European Union and therefore wished to ignore the result of the referendum.

They failed to acknowledge that Mr Corbyn was unpopular and failed to answer the accusation that he was too extremist.

They failed to see that Mr Johnson also was unpopular as a man, yet was prepared to fight for Brexit.

Had the Labour Party supported the referendum vote; had pointed out the financial shortcomings of the Conservative policies and had chosen a front bench which reflected the national party then the result would have been different.

The only consolation is that the winning party will only be in power for five years at the most and they are almost certain to become unpopular when they fail to implement their election promises.

In the interests of democracy every Government needs an effective opposition.

Regretfully, in its present form the parliamentary Labour Party does not offer that hope.

Essentially, they need to choose a new leader immediately – delay will only be seen as an attempt to choose someone who is part of the Corbynista clan.

The Labour Party needs to accept responsibility and embrace the “Real Change” part of their election slogan.

It was Clement Attlee who said: “Democracy means government by discussion”.

JOHN COLE,

Milford Haven