A mental health support worker was stalked after rejecting a client’s amorous advances, a court has heard.

Daniel Lee Cook, of Newcastle Emlyn, pleaded guilty to stalking when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 10.

Cook, 25, admitted attempting to contact his former mental health support worker in Haverfordwest on numerous occasions and sending her gifts after being told to leave her alone, between February 1 and 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “He started sending her presents and making inappropriate comments, he was trying to contact her by messaging and ringing.”

The complainant did not initially want Cook prosecuted, and asked police to give him some words of advice, but he continued to contact her, and posted on social media about her.

One post caused particular concern to the woman, as Cook wrote: “I thought I had killed you.”

The bench heard Cook’s behaviour affected the woman’s work and she had to change offices, email addresses and her telephone numbers.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She had to be walked back and fore to her car by a member of staff, such was her fear that the defendant would be outside and trying to find her.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Cook suffered from mental health issues and mistakenly formed the opinion that the woman appointed as his support worker was interested in him romantically.

“She obviously paid him a lot of attention because it was her profession. He has a number of difficulties and is unable to correctly read the signs that people give.

“He is awkward in social circumstances, in this case, he completely misunderstood the attention that she had given him.”

“He never intended to cause any difficulty for her at all, he appreciates now that it did.”

The court heard that Cook had spent the past six months in hospital due to his mental health, and had no intention of contacting the woman again.

“When he did find out that his amorous advances were not reciprocated, he was very upset.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until January 6 to allow the probation service to complete a report.

Cook was released on unconditional bail.