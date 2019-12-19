TO the people of Preseli Pembrokeshire, I feel incredibly honoured and privileged to be elected once again as the Member of Parliament for Preseli Pembrokeshire.

I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and for all the messages of support and encouragement I have received since the election.

This was a hard-fought but enjoyable campaign which provided an opportunity for many in-depth conversations with voters across the constituency.

Brexit was overwhelmingly the main talking point and it is absolutely clear that the majority of local people now want to see action taken to deliver on the referendum result.

People also wanted to talk about local issues alongside the national picture - broadband, mobile phone coverage and transport infrastructure.

However, it is the future of Withybush Hospital that continues to be the number one local issue on the doorsteps of Pembrokeshire.

I and my Welsh Conservative colleagues in Cardiff will continue to stand up for Withybush and press the Welsh Government to safeguard local services including A&E.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now got an opportunity, with a clear majority in Parliament, to get things done to improve our country. I will continue to support him and his team while speaking up for my constituents at every opportunity.

I want to once again thank the people of Preseli Pembrokeshire for putting their faith in me.

I promise to work hard for all of you, regardless of how you voted.

Have a wonderful Christmas and new year.

STEPHEN CRABB MP