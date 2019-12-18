A man facing charges of rape and other child sex offences is to stand trial before a jury.

Jason James, aged 46, of St Clements Road, Neyland, appeared at Swansea crown court today (Wednesday) before Judge Paul Thomas for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

James, who appeared via video link with Parc Prison, Bridgend, where he is being held in custody, was not asked to enter pleas after his barrister, Jim Davis, said he was concerned about his mental welfare.

Nevertheless, Judge Thomas said a five day trial would begin on April 14.

Meanwhile, James will be examined by psychiatrists and Judge Thomas will be informed of any developments at a hearing on February 24.

James is charged with twice raping a raping a girl aged under 17 and one of raping a boy aged under 17.

He also faces three charges of of engaging in sexual activity with a minor and three of committing an act which was forbidden by a sexual offences prohibition order.

James, who did not speak during the hearing, was further remanded in custody.