CLEAN-UP operations continue following the contents of shipping containers, lost at sea, washing up on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Twelve shipping containers were lost by the Cyprus-registered Elbcarrier cargo ship, caught in storms while en route to Dublin from Rotterdam.

The drifting containers were spotted in the sea late on December 8, and further reports located them near Grassholm.

By the evening of December 10, people started to find crates of apples, rice cakes and tin foil.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Following the loss of shipping containers off the Pembrokeshire coast last week, a variety of items continue to wash ashore including buckets, plant pots, rice packets and bags of apples.

“Responder organisations are working together with the cargo owners and the shipping representative to daily assess the extent of the problem and to implement a clean-up operation and the removal of materials.

“The coastline affected stretches from Newgale on the west coast of Pembrokeshire to Pembrey, Carmarthenshire, in the east.

“Organisations and the shipping representative recognise and commend the efforts of voluntary organisations such as Keep Wales Tidy, the National Trust and local community groups – together with individual members of the public - who continue to clear materials off the beach, often in challenging conditions.

“Voluntary organisations will publicise organised beach clean-up events during the festive period via social media sites.

“This support has been, and continues to be, invaluable and has helped reduce the impact on the environment.

“During the ongoing clean-up operation, it is requested that items are left at the top of the beach for the authorities to collect and to dispose of appropriately.

“It should be remembered that all the washed-up items have an owner so anything recovered should be reported to the Receiver of Wrecks, however small or seemingly insignificant it may be.

“Members of the public with anything to report relating to washed-up materials should contact their local authority with a description of the location and, if possible, an image of the item found.”

One of the main items washed ashore was rice cakes, in Bunalun Organic wrappers. The Ireland-based company has apologised for the mess.