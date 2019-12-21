A BOOK of delightful poems and pictures for nature lovers, produced by a Cresselly publisher, has netted nearly £1,000 for charity.

'The Beetles,’ poems in praise of beetles, by author Peter Brown, with beautiful illustrations by Llangwm-based Fran Evans helped to raise £901 for The Skomer Island Appeal to help with the islands upkeep.

The book, sponsored by Signspeed and the Darwin Centre, which Signspeed produced and printed for free, has been a hit.

The poems appeal to environmentalists and nature-lovers of all ages, and ‘children of the Sixties’ are sure to join with the younger generation in loving the illustrations of a certain zebra crossing in Abbey Road and the anatomically correct British Beetles.

There are a few copies of the book left for sale at The Wildlife Trust’s Glass House in Cilgerran, Signspeed’s workshops in Cresselly, and Oriel Y Parc in St Davids.

Priced at least £5; all future funds will also be going to the Skomer Island appeal.