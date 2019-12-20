MIGHTY trucks, tractors and other forms of transport have been on a festive roll in Pembrokeshire in the county’s first-ever Christmas Convoy.

Around 45 vehicles, decorated with lights and tinsel, and with many of their drivers sporting Santa hats, took part in the two-and-a-half hour procession between Tenby and Narberth, escorted by fire engines.

The sight and sound of the convoy came as a surprise to many, but nobody could fail to be delighted with the initiative, which is raising money for charity.

Said one of the organisers, Leighton Harries: “We’ve had so many positive comments, and we’re hoping to make the convoy an annual event.

“It was amazing going through the towns and villages and seeing children waving along the way – although I think there were even more adults who gave us a wave!”

Starting from The Salterns in Tenby, the convoy made its stately way around Tenby, via New Hedges to Saundersfoot and then via Templeton and Princes Gate to Narberth.

Then – lights blazing and horns blasting - it made two triumphant circuits around the town before heading south to the yard of haulage contractors, GD Harries & Son’s at Rowlands View.

The pioneering convoy was organised under the umbrella of the Pembrokeshire Truck and Vintage Show, which debuted last August with its first Truck Show at Sageston and its second will be in September 2020.

This event raised £3,400, of which £1,000 each has been donated to Paul Sartori Hospice at Home; Wales Air Ambulance and Sageston School.

The year ahead will see funds raised for a number of good causes such as The Firefighters’ Charity.

The Christmas Convoy raised £700 through entry fees and donations, and this will go into the show committee’s charity pot.

Haulage companies and truck and tractor owners from as far afield as Swansea brought their vehicles to Tenby on the afternoon of Saturday December 14 to line up for the convoy.

Drivers were fortified with tea, coffee and 120 mince pies donated by Kilgetty Co-op before the convoy moved off, with a fire engine from Tenby at its head.

Narberth firefighters took over the convoy lead at Kilgetty for the remainder of the journey.

Santa and his elves rode aboard one of the 25 trucks, with around a dozen tractors and eight other vehicles also taking part, including the 1954 Land Rover that featured in the classic tv show Heartbeat.

More mince pies awaited the hungry drivers at the convoy’s conclusion point at GD Harries, from where the Plough Inn Sageston laid on a mini bus to take those staying overnight to the Dingle Inn in Narberth for a social evening.

Leighton Harries along with other organisers would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s convoy, including both Tenby and Narberth fire brigades, Pembrokeshire county council for allowing the use of the carpark and all participants in the convoy.

To keep in touch with future events, see Pembrokeshire Truck & Vintage Show on Facebook.