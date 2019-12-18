Giving into a takeaway craving at the same time as a pair of police officers cost a student £237 and his driving licence.

Elliot Davies, of Five Oaks Lane, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 17

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Davies, 24, went to the Haverfordwest McDonald's drive through to get food at 8.30pm on August 10.

“Unfortunately for him, two police officers had the same idea and were following his car.”

A member of staff at the window told the officers that the driver of the BMW appeared to be under the influence of something, and the approached Davies who had stopped in the car park.

“Police went to speak to him and could smell cannabis coming from his vehicle. A drug swipe was positive and he was taken to the police station where he provided a positive blood sample.”

David Elvy, defending, told the court Davies was studying in Carmarthen.

“There will be consequences from appearing here today, he will potentially have to re-think his career options.”

Mr Elvy added Davies, who had no previous convictions, was not a regular cannabis user, but had smoked the drug socially as short time before police spoke to him.

“I expect that the police could smell the over-powering smell of cannabis from the car. There is no suggestion that Mr Davies’ driving was impaired. It was simply that the cannabis could be smelled.

“It is fair to say that Mr Davies has learned a very hard lesson from this.”

Magistrates fined Davies £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.