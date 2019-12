MORE than £1,000-worth of cannabis has been taken off the streets, and two males arrested, after a vehicle was stopped on the A477 near Sageston.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stated this morning, December 19: “Two males arrested following a stop on the A477 at Sageston yesterday, December 18.

“A total of 111g of cannabis seized, along with a small quantity of amphetamine.

“Driver also tested positive for Cannabis at the roadside.

“Both released under investigation following interview.”