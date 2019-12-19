A shop-worker who admitted stealing more than £1,000 from his employer is to appear at crown court.

Stuart McNiffe, of Monkton Main Road, Monkton, pleaded guilty to theft by an employee when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 17.

The court heard that McNiff, 31, stole items, including scratch cards, lottery tickets, cash and numerous food and drink items while working in a Main Street shop between May and October.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the owners of the Londis store checked CCTV footage after becoming suspicious that McNiffe may have been stealing scratch-cards.

McNiffe was seen to throw the losing tickets in the bin and take cash for the winning ones out of the till.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He was also seen to take various items of food and drink and consume them.

“He was in a high level of trust. If this trust is breached businesses can go bust.”

It was estimated that the total value of goods stolen by McNiffe amounted to £1,116.82.

David Williams, defending, told the court McNiffe pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and McNiffe will next appear at Swansea crown court on January 3.

He was released on unconditional bail.