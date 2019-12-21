CRIME rose in Pembroke Dock, but stayed stationary month-on-month in Pembroke, the latest figures from Dyfed-Powys Police reveal.

Overall, the Pembroke area saw 67 incidents reported in November, the same as October, up from 60 in September, while Pembroke Dock rose from 88 to 115 for the same period, with 111 crimes reported in September.

Pembroke saw a small rise in reports of anti-social behaviour, with 19 incidents in ember, up from 18, Pembroke Dock saw 29 incidents, up from 20.

For November, the Pembroke area saw two burglaries; nine criminal damage and arson; two drugs; zero other theft, down from three; five public order, up from zero; zero shoplifting, down from one; two vehicle crime, up from zero; one weapons possession; while violence and sexual offences dropped from 30 to 28.

Pembroke Dock saw zero burglaries, down from one; 13 criminal damage and arson, down from 16; drugs remained on three; other crime rose from zero to two; other theft dropped from five to four; possession of weapons dropped from one to zero; public order remained on six; shoplifting rose from four to 11; theft from the person stayed at zero; vehicle crime rose from one to two; while violence and sexual offences rose from 31 to 45.

The trend over 2019, based on the latest figures, shows Pembroke Dock crime figures at 157 in January, 82 in February, 119 in March, 114 in April, 128 in May, 107 in June, 133 in July, 99 in August and 111 in September.

Pembroke and the surrounding area saw recorded figures of 71 in January, 53 in February, 81 in March, 73 in April, 94 in May, 80 in June 64, in July, 86 in August, and 60 in September.

Figures from police.uk