MID AND West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has raised nearly £500 through its annual charity Christmas carol service on Tuesday, December 17, at Capel Seion, Crymych.

"The annual charity carol service is an event we look forward to each year," said Chris Davies, chief fire officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"Not only is it a wonderful way to give back to the communities that we represent, but it also allows us to promote and support our two nominated charities.

"This year, the total amount of money raised was a fantastic £480, which will be shared between The Firefighters Charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended the service, and to the community of Crymych for extending such a warm welcome.

"Thank you also, to our Fire Cadets, the choir from Y Frenni Primary School, and Crymych Rugby Club Choir."