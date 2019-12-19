PEMBROKESHIRE is in for another soaking as the Met Office issued its latest updated weather warning for today (Thursday, December 19) and tomorrow.

The yellow alert runs from 2pm today to noon tomorrow with heavy rain forecast, leading to flooding and travel disruption in places.

A Met office spokesman said: “The warning has been adjusted to start earlier, cover a larger area, and increase the impact level.

“Several periods of heavy rain are likely from until early Friday. 30 to 50 mm of rain is likely to accumulate quite widely during this time, with 60 to 90 mm over some south-facing hills of southwest England and south Wales.

“Some drier periods are likely in between the spells of rain and the longevity of these is uncertain, but the overall accumulation of rain on saturated ground is likely to lead to flooding in places.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, while delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”