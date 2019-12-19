WOLFSCASTLE'S famous open-air nativity is taking a break this Christmas for the second year running.

The event ran for 13 years and drew hundreds of people from all over the world to the village.

It featured carols led by Goodwick Brass Band, the famous donkey, Bramble, and possibly the UK's oldest Virgin Mary.

Every year a local baby has been chosen to star as Baby Jesus in the final stable scene.

The event has been filmed for Welsh language television programme, Heno, for the last two years.

Last year the event was replaced by an evening of open air carols and readings, accompanied by Goodwick Brass Ensemble, at Nant y Coy Mill.

However organiser and nativity narrator Rev Geoffrey Eynon has confirmed that there will be no open-air nativity, or any other outdoor activity this year.

Instead all are welcome to attend the children and young people of Penybont Chapel telling the Christmas Story on the Sunday night before Christmas, Sunday 22, at 6.30pm.

On Christmas morning in Penybont at 9am, there is a family communion service, when the children, (and not so young) are invited to bring one present with them to the service.

In Trefgarn Owen Chapel on Saturday, December 21, there is a Christmas Carolfest, with the well-known Carols being sung and items from the members of the Chapel. There is an admission charge of £5 which includes mulled wine and mince pies.

Al are welcome to all of these services.