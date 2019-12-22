WHILE larger New Year’s Day swims like Saundersfoot dominate the headlines, Angle’s sixth annual swim hopes to grow on last year’s record-breaking number of people taking to the chilly waters.

The brave bathers meet at noon at West angle Bay, ready for the mad dash into the cold sea, with funds raised going to the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Joanne Lutwyche, who organises the annual event, said: “There will be burgers, bacon rolls, hot soup, teas, and coffees from 11.

“Fancy dress is optional, but encouraged, for this family fun day.”

There will also be a raffle to raise funds for Paul Sartori.

Last year was angle’s biggest-ever turnout, with 65 making the big splash, along with hundreds coming along to watch the frosty costumed bathers.

Ms Lutwyche said that some of the growth could be put down to people who found some of the other swims were getting too big and people were looking for something more family-friendly.

“There were quite a few kids in the water with their parents this year,” she said.

“It was really good fun, lots of people laughing and having enjoying themselves, which is what it’s all about.

A wide variety of costumes were on display for 2019, everything from Darth Vaders to cowboys.

Many generous donations have already been secured for this year’s raffle.

See the Angle Village New Years Day Swim 2020 for further details.