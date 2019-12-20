RECENTLY, in the Daily Mail, someone wrote in saying how the big stores did their Christmas windows; very nice and bright but have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas.

When I visited Milford recently how delighted to find a beautiful shop window showing the true meaning of Christmas.

It’s only a small business and people were opening the door to say to the staff how lovely it was.

Perhaps your readers would like to see for themselves this special window.

The shop is on the marina, Image by Vanessa.

Everyone should encourage small businesses; these are what keeps the towns afloat.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED