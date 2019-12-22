IT can be difficult to say no to a drink, especially during the festive season.

In fact, our new research shows that almost four in five (78 per cent) Brits drink more than they want or intend to.

Over one in five (23 per cent) feel pressured to to drink more than they want to by people they know: most often by friends and colleagues.

These findings show that lots of us are drinking in ways that we don’t feel comfortable with, but it can be tricky to know how to make a change. Signing up for Dry January is a brilliant place to start.

Being alcohol-free for 31 days shows us we don’t need alcohol to have fun, to relax, or socialise. Strong evidence tells us that Dry January helps people – even heavy drinkers – to drink more healthily all year round. People who take on Dry January get a whole host of benefits, from losing weight to more money in their pockets and healthier insides. That’s why an amazing one in ten drinkers will be taking up the challenge in 2020.

So if you’re up for resetting your relationship with alcohol and improving your health, sign up for Dry January at dryjanuary.org.uk or download the free app for Dry January and beyond, Try Dry. People who sign-up are twice as likely to go the whole month without drinking compared who those who try to do it alone.

DR RICHARD PIPER,

CEO of Alcohol Change UK,

The charity behind Dry January