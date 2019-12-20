THE Welsh Ambulance Service is gearing up for one of its busiest nights of the year as revellers celebrate the start of the Christmas break.

The Trust has teamed up with police, health boards, St John Cymru Wales and local authorities across Wales to ensure ‘Black Friday,’ December 20, goes off without a hitch.

Black Friday is the last Friday before Christmas, and traditionally the most popular night for office parties.

As a result, it has gained a reputation as one of the busiest nights of the year for restaurants, pubs and the emergency services.

Lee Brooks, the Trust’s director of operations, said: “This is traditionally a very busy time of year for us and we have been working closely with our partner agencies to ensure we are prepared.

“While there are initiatives in place, our message to people is not to leave the NHS and emergency services to pick up the pieces by having too much to drink.

“Every minute one of our ambulance crews or call handlers spends dealing with someone experiencing the effects of excess alcohol is one where they could be helping a member of the community whose life is at risk.

“We’re not killjoys but we are asking the public to drink responsibly and enjoy themselves safely and most of all, look after each other.”

Excessive alcohol intake can leave both revellers and the health service feeling the effects not just on Black Friday, but in the days afterwards too.

Lee said: “The evening itself is obviously very busy for us, but the following day is also when we expect to see 999 calls from people with a hangover.

“999 is for life-threatening emergencies only, not for people with a sore head through alcohol.”

“The safest way to enjoy alcohol is not to drink on an empty stomach; alternate water and soft drinks with alcoholic ones.

“Make sure your medicine cabinet is fully stocked to see you through the after-effects too.”

If you are ill or injured as a result of alcohol but you do not require an emergency ambulance, call NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 (or 111 if it’s available in your area) for help in the first instance.