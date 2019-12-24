CONTRARY to what worldly-wise Vian Roberts, Saundersfoot, would have you believe, (letters December 4), I am more than conversant with climate change and the effect Homo sapiens have had, and are having, on the planet.

There are many examples of abuse ranging from the near extinction of the North American Bison to the destruction of the rainforests and pollution of the oceans.

I am also aware of how climatic changes occur on our planet, being familiar with climate influences such as cloud formation and cosmic rays, Milankovitch cycles relating to Earth motions such as orbital eccentricity, the obliquity of the ecliptic, precession, then there is the Dansgaard-Oeschger cycle, which is a moderate, irregular 1,500-year solar-driven cycle, solar radiation, sunspot cycles, volcanism, El Nino, La Nina, etc.

The current geological epoch is called the Holocene, which began approximately 11,000 years ago, causing the Earth to warm with consequent sea level rise – that is, until the next significant ice age.

I also recognise that if the whole of the UK sunk beneath the waves, then over 98 per cent of emissions would still have to be addressed - industrialising the whole of our beautiful countryside with wind farms and solar parks will make less than two per cent impression on global emissions and therefore climate, except to push the UK back into the dark ages.

It would appear the ‘Roberts brain’ has difficulty in digesting and understanding these fundamental truths.

With regard to the Norwegian Interconnector Mr Roberts shamefully neglects to mention the eye-watering 2 billion Euros, price tag, and a capacity of just 1,400 MW.

It has to resort to very expensive HVDC to reduce line losses owing to its 730-kilometre length.

The maximum UK demand, at any one instant, for electricity, was 50.4 GW and total consumption was 300 TWh during 2018, which puts this interconnector into perspective regarding its capacity/potential – I hope Vian appreciates the difference in magnitude between MWs, GWs and TWs – then there is the cost of imported energy.

Regarding power stations a 2,000 MW CCGT plant costs about £1bn to build, thus two 2,000 MW gas-fired power stations could be easily built for the cost of this Interconnector.

In compounding his nonsense, he idiotically claims the proposed Irish Interconnector (wind) will provide energy if renewables (wind) fail on the mainland – doh!

These are the facts Vian, get used to them, and stop trying to spread your foolish and misguided propaganda – if you claim the whole of Pembrokeshire is actually laughing at my observations, then feel free to call me Noah - although I very much doubt it, as most folk are much more knowledgeable than you give them credit for, and not as gullible, naive and insulting as you are Vian.

DAVE HASKELL,

Brithdir