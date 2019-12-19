Cocaine was found on a west-bound train passenger who disturbed his carriage by arguing loudly with his girlfriend.

Nicolas Price, of Cefn Road, Bonymaen, Swansea, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 17.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called following an argument between Price and his girlfriend on a train to Milford Haven on October 13.

“They were having an argument and making a lot of noise. The guard informed the police who met the train at the station and the defendant was searched.”

A small amount of cocaine was found, which Price, 31, admitted was for his own personal use.

David Elvy, defending, said: “It was a small amount of cannabis. Mr Price says it would have cost £20 to £30.”

Price was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.