A car became submerged in a bog when a grieving mother decided to sample a yoga class after drinking.

Sharon Adeline Mary Harris, of Rhosfach, Clunderwen, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 17,

Harris, 50, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Harris had a lucky escape after losing control of her VW Caddy and crashing through a fence and into a bog in Hermon just after 10pm on November 30.

“She went through a wooden fence and ended up in a ditch. Police attended shortly afterwards and found the front vehicle had gone slightly down in to a bog and was slightly submerged.”

Harris was found to have 62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when taken to the police station, the legal limit is 35mg.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Harris fully appreciated the seriousness of the offence.

“She is genuinely sorry and this is not the sort of person who commits any offences at all. She has never been in trouble before.”

Mr Lloyd told the bench Harris had devoted her life to raising her son, and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism when he died.

“Since then she has not worked, she has been dependant to a certain extent on alcohol.

“On this day she decided enough was enough and she wanted to get back into work.”

The court heard that Harris went to Hermon with a view to joining a yoga class.

“She wanted to get her life back on track after the tragic experience.

“This is someone who has made a mistake and who loses her licence as a result of her foolish decision.”

Mr Lloyd added that Harris would be unable to continue with her previous work as a seed rep without transport.

Magistrates banned Harris from driving for 18 months and ordered her to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.