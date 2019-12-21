PEMBROKESHIRE hardship charity Patch is more than £5,000 better off, thanks to Pembroke Power Station.
Posting on Facebook, Patch wrote: “Wow! Just wow!
“We were Pembroke Power Station’s charity of the year. We’ve received loads of stationery through the year and other bits too.
Today [December 17] Mair from the station came over, with toys, food, and £5,248.10.
“We just can’t thank the staff enough. That’s going to help so, so much. We are overwhelmed, to say the least. Thank you.”
The Milford-based charity’s Pembroke Dock base has closed for this year, reopening on January 7.