PEMBROKESHIRE hardship charity Patch is more than £5,000 better off, thanks to Pembroke Power Station.

Posting on Facebook, Patch wrote: “Wow! Just wow!

“We were Pembroke Power Station’s charity of the year. We’ve received loads of stationery through the year and other bits too.

Today [December 17] Mair from the station came over, with toys, food, and £5,248.10.

“We just can’t thank the staff enough. That’s going to help so, so much. We are overwhelmed, to say the least. Thank you.”

The Milford-based charity’s Pembroke Dock base has closed for this year, reopening on January 7.