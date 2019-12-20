WHILE most children will be looking forward to unwrapping presents and having fun with friends, a Haverfordwest youngster will be spending the festive season caring for his brother and sister.

Nearly half (47 per cent) of young carers feel responsible for giving their family a good Christmas, according to a new survey released today, December 20, by leading charity Action for Children.

While other children and young people spend their time enjoying the Christmas festivities and a break from school, hundreds of thousands of young carers will be at home cooking, cleaning and looking after loved ones.

The UK-wide poll of young carers under 18 found one in five (21 per cent) is looking after a loved one for longer than most people spend at work, as they care for 11 hours or more a day over the Christmas break.

Alfie Clynes, 12, from Haverfordwest, cares for his 13-year-old sister, Lilly who has cancer, and his younger brother who has ADHD.

Alfie, spends as much as five hours a day on his carer duties and at Christmas time, he has to miss various parties and activities.

Alfie said: “I look after my 13-year-old sister who’s had cancer. I have to go and get her meds, make sure the house is clean and tidy her room. I also play with my brother while mum is helping Lilly.

"At Christmas, I help my mum cook the dinner and wrap presents for the family. My caring does stop me going to Christmas parties, but I don’t mind, though this year I put my foot down on an ice-skating trip with the school!

“Action for Children is very important to me as they provide trips out without the family and I can make new friends who know what’s it like to be a young carer.”

Vikki Phillips, young carer coordinator for Action for Children in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, said: “While most children spend their Christmas holidays decorating the tree, unwrapping presents or having fun with friends, it’s desperately sad that so many young carers feel it falls on their shoulders to give their families a happy Christmas.

“This time of year can be incredibly tough for young carers who are often isolated and missing out and at home cooking or cleaning instead of enjoying the festivities.

“The services currently available just aren’t enough to support the number of young carers. The new government must introduce a National Childhood Strategy to help them have a safe and happy childhood. But until all vulnerable children get the support they need, we will be there for them. And that’s why we’re asking the public to get behind our Secret Santa campaign.”

Young carer services offer carers a break from their caring responsibilities, as well as providing practical and emotional support to enjoy life, just like their friends at school. Projects include day trips and residential breaks as well as help to access education and mental health services.

Action for Children protects and supports vulnerable children and young people by providing practical and emotional care and support.

