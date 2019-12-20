A shoplifting spree involving hundreds of pounds of stolen meat led to a Milford Haven mother of three spending Christmas in prison.

Sisters Kelly Louise Rees, of Precelly Place, Milford Haven, and Tina Ann Rees, of Wellington Street, Pembroke Dock, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, December 17.

Both pleaded guilty to three charges of shoplifting and Kelly Rees admitted an additional two offences.

The pair jointly stole £200 of goods from Tesco, Milford Haven, on September 17, and returned to the shop on September 19 to steal £250 worth of items, and again the following day to take a further £158 haul.

Kelly Rees, 30, also stole £150 of items from the store on September 18 and £400 worth on October 17.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said store staff checked CCTV when they became aware that large amounts of meat were disappearing from the shelves.

The sisters were seen entering the shop and stealing a large quantity of meat and other goods.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating feature that you cannot eat £400 of steak, so these were clearly thefts carried out with a view to sell on to other people for financial gain.

“It was done over a period of time and they were repeated thefts, so there’s clearly some planning there.”

He added that none of the items were recovered, and the court heard both woman had previous convictions for theft.

David Williams, defending, said the women were deeply ashamed and distressed to appear before the court.

The court heard that Tina Rees, 31, suffered from depression and anxiety, and committed the offence to buy un-prescribed medication.

The bench was told that Kelly Rees was left in financial difficulty after her partner left her with three children and without the family’s universal credit payments.

Mr Williams said: “She was in a position where she did not know which way to turn and resorted to this offence.”

He added that the children would suffer a ‘significant emotional impact’ if their mother spent Christmas in prison.

Magistrates sent Kelly Rees to prison for a total of 32 weeks and ordered her to pay £779 compensation to Tesco.

Tina Rees was handed an eight-week sentence, suspended for a year, with a 6pm to 6am two-month curfew, 15-day rehabilitation activity and ordered to pay £379 compensation.

Both defendants were each ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.