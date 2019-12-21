A neighbours' parking dispute boiled over into a ‘vicious attack’ on a vulnerable man, a court has heard.

Jeremy David Mannings, of The Ridgeway, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on a basis, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 17.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, described the incident as a sustained assault on a vulnerable victim in his 70s.

The court heard there had been a history of issues between Mannings and his neighbour, due to disputes over car parking.

Mannings, 52, used his phone to film the man has he reversed out of his property and onto a narrow lane where two of Mannings cars were parked at 8.30am on November 30.

CCTV showed words exchanged between the pair, before Mannings threw the complainant to the floor.

He then kicked the victim in the stomach and punched him several times in the head as he lay on the ground.

The man had to have butterfly stitches on his ear, and had an injury on the back of his hand consistent with being stamped on. Blood was found on the ground at the scene.

An eye-witness stated they saw Mannings kick him at least three times, and he only stopped when he realised he was been watched.

She said: “I genuinely believe he only stopped kicking him as a result of seeing me.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The crown say this was a particularly vicious attack, it was totally unnecessary and he only stopped because the defendant thankfully realised a witness was watching him.

“She says within a second of him exiting the car she saw Mr Mannings punch him with a tremendously powerful blow to his head.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added Mannings filmed the victim while he lay on the ground. “It shows his callous nature.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Mannings, who was previously of clean character, claimed the victim assaulted him first after getting out of the vehicle, and stated he had only kicked him once.

“He says he was filming due to an ongoing dispute. He accepts he took things too far.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Mannings will next appear at Swansea crown court on January 3.

He was released on bail with the condition not to contact the victim.