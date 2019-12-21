PEMBROKESHIRE County Council employees have again responded generously to the annual Christmas appeal by hardship charity Patch (Pembrokeshire Action To Combat Hardship).

A large van load of food produce, toiletries and other household items drove from County Hall, Haverfordwest, on Friday, December 20, destined to be distributed to needy adults and children.

Patch manager, Tracy Olin, said that once again she was overwhelmed by the kindness shown by the council staff who donated the gifts.

He comments were seconded by Council Leader David Simpson, who said that local authority employees had once again demonstrated the true spirit of Christmas.

All the goods have now been taken to Patch in Milford Haven for distribution around Pembrokeshire.