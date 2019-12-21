THE MUCH-LOVED Chris Rea song Driving Home for Christmas has been used to highlight the dangers of driving while distracted.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, on patrol near Carew yesterday, December 20, encountered a JCB driver using online messaging application Snapchat while driving.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We aren’t sure if the driver of this eight-tonne JCB near Carew yesterday was ‘driving home for Christmas’.

“We do, however know, that he was on Snapchat while driving it.

“He was subsequently reported and given stern words of advice.”