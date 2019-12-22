PEMBROKESHIRE people in need this Christmas will be sure to have plenty of roasties on the Christmas table thanks the donation of a tonne of spuds.

Puffin Produce Ltd has donated one tonne of potatoes to local Pembrokeshire Charity Patch, just in time for Christmas.

Patch – Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship - is a charitable organisation who help people who find themselves in situations of genuine financial difficulty by providing food parcels, clothing and other household items to people in Pembrokeshire.

The operations team at Puffin Produce wanted to support those in their community who are most in need this festive season and prepared 500 bags of Blas y Tir Maris Piper Potatoes as a donation to the charity.

Jack Hartnell, process improvement manager at Puffin, said: “PATCH is a local charity helping those in desperate need in the Pembrokeshire area.

"We hope that our donation goes some way to helping those in genuine need this festive season.”