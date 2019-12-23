FISHGUARD Library and Tourist Information Centre and its staff have achieved the Bronze Investors in Carers Award.

Investors in Carers is a regional partnership quality standard scheme designed to develop focus and improve services’ awareness.

It also enhances the help and support that can be offered to people caring for their family and friends throughout West Wales.

Site co-ordinator Tracey Johnson said: “Staff are trained and well informed to identify carers and signpost them to information and advice that can help them with their role as a carer.

“Staff have worked really hard to achieve this and we are proud that we can support carers in our community.”

Investors in Carers is a collaboration project delivered through Hywel Dda University Health Board with support from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion county councils and various third sector partners.

Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre has provided a range of supportive events and activities that are aimed to target carers including:

Coffee and advice mornings

A carers’ reading group

Young Carers session with a reading dog.

Libraries also have a range of resources including a collection of books specifically aimed at carers, a ‘Library at Home’ service and free use of our computers.