A cash-strapped man stole food from local shops after a fire forced him from his home, a court has heard.

Darren Roberts, of Plas Peregrine, Steynton, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link on Wednesday, December 11.

Roberts, 28, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from a shop and admitted failing to surrender to an earlier court hearing.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Roberts, 28, stole various groceries from Best-one, Milford Haven, on October 8 and 28, and from Premier Stores on November 24.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Police officers went to his address. Some of the items were recovered from his fridge, but could not be resold.”

Mark Layton, defending, said Roberts and his partner had to escape though a window when an intense fire destroyed their flat.

“They had to go and live with his partner’s mother and the relationship came to an abrupt end. Mr Roberts was upset by the break-up and turned to drugs, that was at the heart of his offending.

“He had no money and was stealing food.

“He has managed to shake himself free of any addiction and has even managed to stop smoking.”

He added: “These are of course difficult times for shops and they should be reimbursed.

“He shows genuine remorse and regret at coming before the court.”

The court heard that Roberts failed to attend his previous court appearance because he mistakenly had the wrong date.

Mr Layton said: “He finds himself remanded in custody and it has been something of a difficult time for him. He has found custody an extremely unpleasant experience.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £335 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.