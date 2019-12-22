A man who rudely refused to take a breath-test claimed he had been chasing his car rather than driving it.

Stuart Russell, formerly of Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock, now of St Helens, Merseyside, represented himself when he stood trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, December 11.

Russell,39, maintained his not guilty pleas to failing to provide breath samples at the roadside or police station.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a 999 call at 8.43pm on October 18, after a Volvo crashed near Bangeston Hall, Pembroke Dock.

“The officers were given a description of a man who had run off through a field.”

Police spotted Russell, who owned the car and matched the description, walking along London Road at 11pm, and noticed he had mud on his trousers and a cut on his nose consistent with being in a collision. The car key was found in his pocket.

He became abusive and shouted and swore at the officers, calling them names and refusing to provide a breath sample, despite being asked numerous times.

He screamed at officers when taken to a cell and shrieked and feigned fainting when asked to provide an evidential sample.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “It was outrageous behaviour throughout the procedure.”

Russell apologised to the court and the officers for his behaviour at the station, adding it was ‘completely and utterly unacceptable’, but he had been having a ‘particularly tough time’ and got ‘wound up and upset’.

He told the court he had not been driving the car, but claimed he ran after it after it was stolen from outside his property, and the key in his pocket was for a different vehicle

“I came out and the vehicle had gone.

“I just went straight off to look for the car, that was my army instincts and training.”

He stated he thought he did not have had to provide a sample as he had not been driving the vehicle.

“I never blew because I thought it was a sort of entrapment kind of thing.”

Magistrates found Russell guilty of both charges and imposed 12-weeks custody, suspended for a year.

He was banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £742 in costs and a surcharge.