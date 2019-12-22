Misplaced loyalty led to a Pembroke Dock grandmother intimidating a witness due to give evidence in a kidnapping trial.

Anita King, of Wavell Crescent, was to stand trial accused of intimating a witness on Wednesday, December 18, but changed her plea to guilty at the start of the hearing.

The court heard King sent text messages intended to intimidate and interfere with the course of justice on November 4.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said King’s son was facing a crown court trial in London for an allegation of kidnapping, and his former partner had been asked to give evidence regarding his character.

King, 44, contacted the woman by text, asking her why she was giving evidence and threatening to go to court to fight for custody of her grandchildren, signing her messages off with a kiss.

The woman stated she felt King was trying to blackmail her, and caused her to feel threatened and scared.

She added that King and her family had little contact with her children over the years.

Mark Layton, defending, said King has a ‘loose and informal arrangement’ to see the children, and saw them when they passed her house.

He added King had not threatened to harm the woman, but to lawfully take steps to make sure she could see her grandchildren, and had been motivated by a sense of loyalty to her son.

“It has not affected the outcome of the case. The witness did not have to give evidence.”

The court heard that King’s son was convicted of the offence following a trial.

“It was a message saying I am going to do something because I feel a bit disappointed by your intention to give evidence.

“How it was perceived by the victim has caused her some degree of intimidation, but that was not the intention.

“This was an act of ignorance and stupidity.”

Mr Layton added: “Kisses would not have been put on a message designed to intimidate.”

Magistrates sentenced King to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered her to pay £272 in costs and a surcharge.

A restraining order was imposed prohibiting her from contacting the woman.