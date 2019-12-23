A SUNRISE to sunset adventure challenge in the hills and on the coast on north Pembrokeshire has raised more than £100,000 for Place2Be, a leading charity which supports children's mental health, emotional resilience and well-being.

The event, organised and hosted by Mathry's Preseli Venture, was part of the Heads Up charity challenge 2019 where 21 headteachers from some of Britain's top schools set themselves a gruelling physical fundraising test.

This was part of a broader campaign called Heads Together which aims to generate positive change in the national conversation on mental health.

Sid Inglis, headmaster of Elstree School in Berkshire, had visited Preseli Venture with a group of year 8 pupils for an action-packed residential school trip. He then asked the company to help organise the headteachers' fundraising event.

The endurance event, supported by sponsors Featherstone Partners, began with a kayaking expedition from Fishguard to Pwllgwaelod. The group then cycled up over the Preseli Hills to Porthgain and finally walked the coast path from Porthgain back to Preseli Ventures ecolodge near Mathry.

The teachers covered a combined distance of more than 60 miles, completed between sunrise and sunset.

"The 21 head teachers did a fantastic job of completing the challenge and recovered with a well-earned meal and a few beers back at the lodge," said Preseli Venture's Nick Hurst.

"All of the specialist equipment, safety cover and qualified guides were provided by Preseli Venture.

"We are delighted to be a part of this charity event raising money for children's mental health. Sponsorship money has been rolling in and the target figure of £100,000 has been exceeded."