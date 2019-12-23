A Pembroke man assaulted his wife while she phoned her parents following a family celebration, a court has heard.

Hiru Ahmed, of East Back, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, December 18, having previously pleaded guilty to assault.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Ahmed, 43, and his wife appeared to be happily married until his sister moved in in.

Following a family get-together to celebrate Eid on August 12, the woman attempted to call her parents to say she did not want to stay with him anymore.

Miss Vaughan said: “Mr Ahmed came into the bedroom and hit her across her head, three or four times. He snatched the telephone out of her hand.”

The victim was left with a black eye and bruising and stated she was ‘very scared’ following the incident.

She said: “I do not believe it’s possible for me to continue with my family life, or I will be killed.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Ahmed was previously of clean character, and added the family members were ‘not as nice to his wife as they should have been’.

“This led to an argument and Mr Ahmed fully accepts that he assaulted his wife. He says he lost control and is remorseful for his actions.”

Mr Webb said the family were trying to put the incident behind them and it was hoped they would be reunited.

“It is particularly difficult as he has no one to blame but himself. If he could turn back time he would.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.