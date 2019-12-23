A NEW Village Green at Slade Lane in Haverfordwest is to be enhanced with picnic benches and fruit trees, with the aim of creating a more welcoming and usable recreational area for the local community.

Cherry, apple and pear trees have been planted; goal posts and benches have been installed and a new sign has been put up as part of the Slade Lane Village Green project.

The project, a joint initiative between residents and council officers, was launched after the community received Village Green status last year.

Alison Daye, whose family have lived in Slade Lane for many years, said she and her children Daisy and Finley were very proud to have been part of it.

“We will be watching the fruit trees grow over years to come and will remember the planting day with happy memories,” she said.

“The Daye family have here lived in Slade Lane for many years and to know that the Village Green will be protected is wonderful.

“The children use this area to play and it’s great for us all to enjoy, especially with the new football goal, for which we are very grateful.

“The benches are also a welcome addition to the Village Green for us all to use for our summer barbeques and to watch the children playing safely.”

Alison also said she was very grateful to town councillor Jenny Morgan who applied for Village Green status.

The project began when officers from Pembrokeshire County Council consulted with the local community on how they might like to develop the new village green.

“Planning and Housing staff met with residents and gathered a number of opinions, most expressing that they would like benches and trees on the green space,” said Nia Davies, Housing Customer Liaison Officer.

“Officers subsequently applied for grant funding from Tesco to purchase the equipment and plants.”

Local county councillor Tom Tudor, who attended the planting session, said how pleased he was with the work and extended his appreciation to the whole team for their efforts and Cllr Jenny Morgan.

“This is community working at its best,” he said.