Anger, frustration and alcohol led to a Johnston man striking his partner while she held her baby, a court heard.

Sean Campion, of Prescelly Road, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, December 18.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Campion hit his then-girlfriend in her face while she held her young baby, during an argument on August 17.

Campion, 24, returned to the woman’s home in the early hours of August 25 and banged on the windows while shouting and calling her names, until he broke a pane of glass.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Campion lashed out and assaulted the woman because he was upset.

“It’s something that he instantly regretted and is remorseful for.

“It was a highly charged and emotional situation.”

He added that Campion had not helped himself by banging on the woman’s windows when drunk.

The bench heard had been drinking when he lashed out, and was now in a new relationship.

Mark Brosnan of the probation service said: “He says he did it in anger and frustration and due to the alcohol.

“He is extremely sorry for what happened.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a five-day rehabilitation activity.

Campion was ordered to pay £225 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

A 12-month restraining order was imposed prohibiting him from contacting the complainant.