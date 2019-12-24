SIXTH Form pupils from Haverfordwest High VC (HHVC) School have gone out of their way to buy Christmas presents for children who may be less fortunate than themselves.

This year, the students really wanted to focus on giving as much as they possibly could back to the community in which they live in.

Students were mindful that there are many children in Haverfordwest and the surrounding area who are less fortunate than themselves and may have very little to open on Christmas Day.

In response to this, they launched their very own Christmas charity: Gifts Under the Tree with HHVC.

The local authority provided the students with a list of children who are less fortunate than them which identified children of different sexes and age groups.

HHVC students put this list up in their Common Room and over 50 pupils came forward and stated they wanted to buy a gift for a child on the list. The result: over 60 presents are now on their way to children all over Pembrokeshire.

Karis McCanch Jones, a Year 12 Prefect at the school, worked tirelessly alongside Katie France and Sophie Williams to pull the whole thing together. “What a wonderful group of students they are. We couldn’t be more proud of them!” said a school spokesperson.

The students delivered the presents to Haverfordwest County Hall on Thursday, December 19.

The pride and sense of achievement they felt that morning was priceless.