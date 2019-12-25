Cashless payment machines are now operational in five of Pembrokeshire County Council’s car parks.

The authority’s Cabinet decided earlier this year to phase out the traditional cash machines in favour of cashless payments - that is payment by card not via an app or phone.

One cashless payment machine is now operational in each of the following car parks in Haverfordwest and Tenby:

• Haverfordwest: Castle Lake, Perrots Road, Rifleman’s Field, St Thomas Green

• Tenby: North Beach.

For the time being there will still be an alternative machine at each location accepting cash.

From April 1, 2021, the council will not be accepting cash payments at its Pay and Display machines.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Phil Baker, said: “People carry less cash these days and it also means that you don’t have to worry about having the correct change available.

“Payment will be by card only - just follow the instructions on the machine.”

Motorists who regularly use car parks can apply for a pre-paid permit via the Council’s website or by emailing: parking@pembrokeshire.gov.uk