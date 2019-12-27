POLICE are appealing for information after man was left in a critical condition following a Christmas Day collision with a car at Pembroke’s Millpond Bridge.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “At around midday, a man who is believed to have been out jogging came into contact with a light-coloured Skoda Fabia, which was travelling across the bridge towards Pembroke.

“The 51-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Anyone with information, and in particular anyone with dash cam footage that might help the investigation, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

“You can report information online at: bit.ly/dppReportOnline

“By email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Team 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Please quote reference DP-20191225-090.”