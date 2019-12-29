DECEMBER 10 was a cold, miserable wet day. The sort of day to curl up under the duvet with a cup of hot chocolate!

However, the supporters and Friends of Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice had other ideas - they turned out in force to attend the annual Christmas carol service at the National Trust Centre in Stackpole.

The centre has hosted this charity concert for almost 20 years now and for many of us it is the real start to our Christmas festivities.

The centre was beautifully decorated with natural paper and wooden decorations and looked wonderful. Our hosts generously provided everyone with coffee and mince pies before the service, while they browsed the tabletop sale for bargains or took part in the tombola. During the service there was a collection and the proceeds from all the events went to Ty Hafan.

Our friends from the Anchorage and the Avenue Centre, Tenby, joined us again and sang the carols with real enjoyment, played by our talented pianist, Eric Scourfield

The service was conducted by Pastor Peter Morgan and talked about the love we should all share at this special time.

He was assisted by the children from the special unit at Monkton Priory School. The children performed twice with some lovely Christmas songs and there wasn’t a dry eye in the place, they were magical.

Thank you to their class teacher, and all the staff who supported the children for their hard work, it really went well.

Shelley Kirkham from Ty Hafan has joined our celebrations for the past four years and was able to give an account of what Ty Hafan does for those children in their care.

Thank you all for being so generous, too, especially the members of Manorbier Home Church who made or donated everything for the tabletop sale and tombola.

Between us all we managed to raise £400 for the hospice for which we are truly grateful.

Already, next year’s concert is in the diary, so please make a note of it if you would like to join us – Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

From Pastor Pete and the Manorbier Home Church may we wish you all a peaceful and joyous Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

BY EMAIL