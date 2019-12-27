POLICE are appealing for information after mud was thrown at a passing vehicle in Pembroke Dock, almost causing an accident.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “At approximately 9pm on December 22, persons unknown have thrown mud from the Memorial Park at a passing vehicle on Bush Street, causing the driver to be alarmed and almost causing an accident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.