A county councillor took cleaning up the mess left by Boxing Day revellers into his own hands after receiving complaints from residents this morning (Friday, December 27).

Thomas Tudor, councillor for the Castle Ward, Haverfordwest, set out to cleaned up the mess after discovering that the regular street cleaners were diverted to another fly-tipping incident.

Cllr Thomas Tudor said: “I was called this morning concerning the appalling mess left on Castle Square following last night’s nocturnal celebrations.

“Whilst I appreciate it’s a time for celebrations, to completely leave your rubbish, smashed bottles and glass on the pavements etc is completely unacceptable.

“I shall be approaching the police and other enforcement agencies to see if we can identify the culprits from CCTV footage.

“I have personally cleaned up the square and surrounding area and have been informed that the regular street cleaners were diverted to another fly-tipping incident in the south of the county.”