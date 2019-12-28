THOUSANDS of swimmers and spectators are set to stream into Saundersfoot for the community’s 36th New Year’s Day Swim.

And organisers are urging an early arrival, car sharing or park-and-riding to ensure that congestion is avoided and that everyone packs in to the village in time for the massive charity event.

Said swim chairman Martyn Williams: “We’ve been liaising with a number of organisations and businesses to ensure all available car parking areas in the village are open. If people have family or friends within the village, it may be advisable to use their driveways or consider car sharing.

“We are again working with Taf Valley Coaches to have a park and ride service, which will operate from Kilgetty Tourist Information Centre and the village between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

“Taf Valley Coaches will provide the service free of charge, however a £1 charitable donation would be welcome.”

The 2020 Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Charity Swim starts at 12.30pm and is hoping to top the 2019 attendance of over 2,000 dippers.

The brave bathers will be sent on their way to the waves with a firework launch, courtesy of Westcoast Fireworks, while DJ Benny Bond will be on hand to give the event his usual seasonal commentary.

The countdown to the plunge will be by Great British Bake Off’s Michelle Evans-Fecci.

Members of the Cast and Crew Performing Arts School will again be there to warm up the swimmers with a party time disco session with tunes from the past

Each swimmer will be presented with a medal and there will be a prize for best fancy dress individual and group entries.

This year’s swim brought in £57,000 benefitting 53 charitable and worthwhile causes, and over the years, the event has raised over £500,000.

Added Martyn Williams: “The swim has become an integral part of the festive season for this area. I would also like to encourage all swimmers to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charity or worthy cause. We will ensure that every penny raised will go to that charity. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank once again the swim’s sponsors for their generous support”.

Sponsor forms are still available from Elements of Pembrokeshire, The Strand, Saundersfoot or can be downloaded from www.saundersfootnyds.co.uk.

The swim’s rugby and polo shirts are also available at Elements.

Follow swim mascot Charlie Shivers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CharlieShivers.

organisers are delighted to welcome their latest sponsor, The Antiques Shop, who have kindly sponsored the latest NYDS billboard. Martyn Williams, Chairman of NYDS said, “We are extremely grateful to The Antiques Shop for their generous sponsorship of NYDS 2020. Their financial support as well as the financial support from our other sponsors ensures that all our costs are met and that every penny raised by the swimmers goes to their respective charitable and worthwhile causes”.

Pictured within the billboard is the Wales & Lions rugby star Alun ‘Swim’ Jones. The Welsh captain was visiting the village earlier this year and was only to happy to put on the infamous NYDS shirt.