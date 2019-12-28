THE jogger critically injured in a collision with a car on Christmas Day in Pembroke has sadly died.

He has been named as 51-year-old Jonathan Townsend, from Pembroke.

His family paid tribute to him.

They said: "Jonathan spent over 35 years courageously fighting for his country all over the world in the military services.

“A devoted family man, Jonathan passed away peacefully on Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 5.45am.

"According to his wishes, his organs were donated to six matching donors.

"We would like to thank the amazing ambulance crews and air ambulance team who worked on Jonathan at the scene, and staff at the Heath Hospital, Cardiff.

"The off-duty nurse who attended to Jonathan in the aftermath of the accident, and her brother, who also helped us. The kind couple who let us in to their home, and to Lisa who sat with us while we waited.

"Finally, for the hundreds of messages that have been sent over the last three days - they have been a real comfort, thank you."