SEE in 2020 with a shock and a shiver and raise funds for two local good causes at St Davids Penknife Club's New Year's Day Swim on Whitesands Beach.

The event on January 1 2020 will be raising money for Pothmawr Surf Lifesavers and Shalom House.

The lifesavers and the RNLI will both be on hand during the event to help out and keep everybody safe.

Swimmers need to meet at Whitesands Beach for registration from 11 am and be ready to run into the water at 12 noon.

You can download a sponsor form from penknifeclub.co.uk. Donations are also welcome on the day.