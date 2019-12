THE main A477 road is currently closed in the south of the county following an early morning incident near Kilgetty.

Tenby firefighters are currently attending the incident, providing traffic screening for the police.

The firefighters received the callout at 6.42am this morning.

The road is currently closed from the Red Roses turn-off (Red Roses) to the A478 (Kilgetty Roundabout, Kilgetty).

More to follow...