A MAN’s body was found by emergency services this morning, December 30, on the A477 road near Kilgetty.

Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the A477 near Wisemans Bridge at around 5.50am today, following a report of a man lying on the carriageway.

“Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

The main A477 road was closed this morning while emergency services were in attendance, reopening shortly before 10am.