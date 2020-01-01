YOUNG Pembroke Dock savers are being encouraged to put their spare money in piggy banks thanks to SaveEasy Credit Union.

Earlier this year, SaveEasy launched School Savers!, starting in September at Pembroke Dock Community School and then in November at Pennar Community School.

On Friday, December 20, members of the credit union attended Pembroke Dock Community School for the morning assembly to give each saver a certificate of achievement for their commitment to saving, a piggy bank thanks to a donation from Pembroke Dock Town Council, and also a school bag, thanks to a donation from Valero Energy.

Daniel Jones, branch development manager for SaveEasy, said: "As society is becoming more and more 'cashless' it is now more important than ever that children handle and manage money in a tangible way. Our School Savers! scheme is fun and practical; credit union staff attend the schools each week collecting deposits from the children direct. We've had a fantastic start at both schools and look forward to being back at the schools in the new year."

Stephen Thornton, Valero Refinery public affairs manager, said: “Valero Pembroke Refinery is thrilled to support this fantastic scheme, which is equipping children with an essential skill that will stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives.”

SaveEasy Credit Union School Savers! returns to Pembroke Dock Community School on Wednesday, January 8, and Pennar Community School on Thursday, January 9.

Every child who joins receives a piggy bank and a savings chart. Joining is easy, membership forms are available at school reception. Identification is provided by the local authority.

SaveEasy would like to thank both Pembroke Dock Town Council and Valery Energy, Pembroke for supporting the School Savers! scheme.