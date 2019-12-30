Police, coastguard and lifeboats were called to the Porthgain area this morning (Monday) in response to a man in distress.

Coastguard teams from St Davids and Fishguard were tasked and both St Davids lifeboats launched at around 11.20am today.

Dyfed Powys Police co-ordinated the operation and said the man was now safe and well.

“The police presence in Porthgain was a response to a man in distress,” said a force spokesman. “He’s safe and well now. The call came in to us at 10.43 am coastguard also responded.”